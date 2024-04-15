Mahama promises military barracks in 6 new regions to tackle security

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to address security concerns in the six newly created regions by establishing military barracks in each region if he wins the 2024 elections.

The new regions include Savannah, North East, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti.



During his address in Gambaga, North East Region, as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want Tour," Mahama emphasized the necessity of proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of residents in these regions.

“We are going to prioritise the completion of abandoned projects. All six new regions are going to have military barracks so that the Ghana Army will be present in all the regions. In addition, we are going to form joint military and police anti-armed robbery squads and one of those squads will be here in the North East to fight armed robbery," he said.



“Because we want you to have peace and security to be able to go about your duties and we know that our 24-hour economy policy cannot work unless there is security and safety for everybody,” he added.