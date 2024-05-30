Mahama promises new administrative city outside Accra to ease congestion

John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has planned to create a new administrative city outside the Greater Accra Region to alleviate congestion and improve government services.

Meeting with the EU Ambassador and Chamber of Commerce on May 28, 2024, Mahama outlined a 20-year project starting with feasibility studies and planning.



He proposed relocating some ministries and departments to the Accra Plains and near Volta Lake, areas with ample land.

Mahama emphasized that while Accra will remain the capital, decentralizing government functions was necessary to manage the city's growth and sustainability.



Additionally, he aims to decongest Tema's industrial area to boost industrialization and job creation.



