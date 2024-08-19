Mahama promises to rebuild economy, restore progress

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, has pledged to revitalize Ghana’s economy and restore hope if elected in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in Juapong, he promised to tackle the country's economic challenges, promote transparency, and reduce corruption.



His plans include introducing a 24-hour economy, establishing a women’s bank, and reducing government spending by limiting ministers to 60 or fewer.

Mahama also criticized the NPP for unfulfilled promises and urged voters to choose truth and good governance.



His visit to Juapong was part of a campaign tour in the Volta Region.



