Mahama protected me even though I caused him to lose the elections – Manasseh

Source: TIG Post

Award-winning journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that former President John Mahama, despite being the subject of critical reports that contributed to his 2016 election loss, has saved his life multiple times.

Mahama assured Awuni of his safety during a candid interview, emphasizing the importance of protecting press freedom, even when he disagreed with the journalist's views.

Awuni shared this at the launch of his book, "The President Ghana Never Got," and also discussed the severe threats he faced under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, which forced him to seek police protection and temporary refuge abroad.



