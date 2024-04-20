Mahama raises concerns over train accident, calls for accountability

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concern over the recent collision involving one of the newly procured modern trains from Poland.

The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) collided with a parked Hyundai truck during a test on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line in the Asuogyaman District.



In a post shared on X on Friday, April 19, 2024, Mahama questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the lack of a track inspection before the test run.



He criticized the negligence on the part of those responsible for conducting the test, asking why the train was tested on a new railway line without ensuring the tracks were clear.



Mahama raised important questions, such as how long the vehicle had been on the track before the test run and who was responsible for the oversight.



He emphasized the need for accountability, stating that if he were president, he would hold those responsible for the incident accountable.



The Ministry of Railways Development confirmed the incident in a press statement, noting that the DMU hit a stationary vehicle during the test run. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The ministry stated that the DMU had been moved to the workshop for further assessment and repairs.



Following the incident, there have been allegations from government and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials, including the Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, suggesting that the incident may have been orchestrated to sabotage the deployment of the train.



However, Mahama's comments focus on the need for thorough investigations and accountability rather than speculation.



