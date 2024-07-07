News

1

Mahama runs away from debate with Bawumia

Mahama NDC Dd.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, against debating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

On Metro TV’s “Good Afternoon Ghana,” Ofosu Ampofo criticized Bawumia as untrustworthy and suggested Mahama should focus on presenting his policies rather than engaging in a debate.

He contrasted Mahama's integrity with Bawumia's perceived dishonesty, emphasizing Mahama's dedication to the people of Ghana.

Source: Daily Guide