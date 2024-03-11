Mahama's 24-hour economy feasible only in a booming economy - KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Kwaku Sintim-Misa, also known as KSM, expressed skepticism about former President John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal, stating it's feasible only in a thriving economy.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, KSM emphasized that Ghana's current economic state cannot support a 24-hour economy.



“I think the idea of a 24-hour economy is great and good to know that around the clock we are working and the economy will be moving. But my advice to Mahama is to understand that a 24-hour economy is possible and recommended when the economy is running.

“There is an economy that is booming, but where we are now, we are going in reverse. You must stop the reverse, make it stable, and fix everything that you need to fix then let’s start moving forward. Then in our movement forward you fix in the 24-hour economy and other thing that you want to do,”



He advised Mahama to focus on stabilizing the economy before implementing such plans, noting, "You must stop the reverse, make it stable, and fix everything that you need to fix then let’s start moving forward."