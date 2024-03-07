Mahama’s ‘24-hour economy’ is gimmick, undoable – Kojo Frimpong

Kojo Frimpong

Source: GNA

Mr Kojo Frimpong, the Wenchi Constituency Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Election 2024 has advised Ghanaians not to be swayed by the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) ‘24-hour economy’ mantra, describing the proposed policy as undoable.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama’s touted 24-hour economy was one of the NDC’s political gimmicks and propaganda tools, ostensibly adopted to sway



the minds and lure the votes of the electorate in the Election of 2024.



Mr Frimpong reminded Ghanaians that the NDC was just desperate for political power, after being in opposition for eight years.



He entreated the electorate to be mindful and unmake any hasty political decision to vote for the NDC when they go to the polls.



“That would be suicidal for all of us because the NDC is always good at drawing back development,” he stated when speaking to addressing hundreds of NPP supporters at a thanksgiving service, held at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

It was also attended by religious bodies, including chief Imams, the clergy as well as chiefs and queens.



The campaign team of the parliamentary candidate organised the event to express their appreciation to God and the NPP delegates as well as the entire chiefs and people of Wenchi for a successful primary that endorsed him, and to further rally their support and votes in the next general election.



“The 2024 election is less speaking more action,” Mr Frimpong stated, saying the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu



Bawumia’s led NPP government had performed creditably and needed an additional term to consolidate their achievements.



“There is no way the NDC could match their supposed 24-economy with the government Agenda 111 policy, expansion of railways and roads, refinery of mineral resources and many more of the NPP social and poverty intervention strategies and programmes”, Mr Frimpong indicated.

He therefore advised the NPP supporters to undertake house-to-house campaigns and propagate the good achievements of the government, especially to the masses at the grassroots level.



As a stronghold of the NPP, Mr Frimpong said it was unfortunate the party lost the 2020 parliamentary seat, and entreated the constituency to remain formidable, identify and tackle the pertinent challenges that led the party to lose the seat to the NDC.



“With determination and unity of purpose we would be able to regain our traditional seat,” Mr Frimpong stated, and advised the party in the constituency to work harder, promising to provide all the logistical and financial support.



Mr. Alfred Ofori-Annye, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations, at the Produce Buying Company Limited, and one of the aspirants who contested in the NPP primary in the constituency assured he and his followers, and the NPP in general were solidly behind the parliamentary candidate to recapture the Wenchi seat from the NDC.



“Wenchi parliamentary seat is our traditional seat and now that the primary is over, we are all coming on board with our resources to take back our seat,” he assured.