Mahama's free tertiary education policy is 'noise-making' - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has criticized former President John Mahama's recent promises to improve Ghana's education sector.

During the launch of the NDC's Youth Manifesto, Mahama outlined plans to address challenges in the Free SHS policy, including decentralizing procurement and expanding infrastructure.



Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo,' expressed skepticism about Mahama's commitment to these promises.

He labeled them as "afterthoughts" and questioned whether Mahama would follow through if re-elected, suggesting that the proposals are merely noise rather than actionable plans.



