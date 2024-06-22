Mahama’s naked honesty denied him victory in 2016 – NDC campaign team member

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley has attributed former President John Mahama's loss in the 2016 election to his honesty and transparency, which some voters may have viewed as a weakness.
Yalley praised Mahama's integrity but emphasized that he will not compromise on accountability.
He also outlined the NDC's education policy, stating they will retain NPP's STEM schools but add agriculture (STEAM).
However, he criticized the implementation of the Free SHS policy.
John Mahama will be contesting for the third time as the NDC's flagbearer in the upcoming elections.
