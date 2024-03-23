Mahama's 'okada' legalization promise contradicts current law - NRSA

Mahama has promised to legalize okada operations if elected

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, has reiterated that the operation of commercial motorbikes, known as 'okada,' remains illegal in Ghana.

His statement comes in response to promises made by John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to legalize Okada operations if elected.



During an interaction with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye



Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama pledged to legalize okada operations, stating that his government would provide training and registration for all operators to ensure their activities are regulated.



However, Ing. Adonteng emphasized that current legal provisions prohibit the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.



According to Ing. Adonteng, the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180 stipulates that motorcycles and tricycles can only be used for delivery or courier services, not for commercial transport.

He noted that while the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service have engaged with motorcycle riders and formed associations, their activities must comply with existing laws.



“As far as the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service are concerned, the law is what we are going with and in Ghana, the regulations provide that motorcycles or tricycles cannot be used for commercial purposes. You can only use it for delivery or courier services and that is acceptable by law and that is what we are enforcing.



“If someone says he will regularize their activities or I will accept, let us get there but for now, we are enforcing what has been provided by the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180,” he said.



Ing. Adonteng further highlighted the efforts of the NRSA in engaging with motor riders, stating, “We have recently been engaging some motor riders and some of them have formed some associations and I don’t think it is called Okada Riders Association. We have found a strategy of engaging them, training them, sensitizing them, and we have seen some significant reductions in terms of their contribution to the fatalities stock.”