News
Mahama’s second coming is advantageous to Ghana – Teye Nyaunu

Michael Teye Nyaunu

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former MP Michael Teye Nyaunu has expressed confidence in John Mahama, NDC flagbearer, highlighting Mahama's political maturity and experience.

Nyaunu, once critical of Mahama, now praises his leadership and believes his return as President would benefit Ghana.

He also lauded the Mahama-Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang ticket as superior to the NPP’s candidates.

Additionally, Nyaunu criticized President Akufo-Addo's government for poor governance and urged the NPP to be removed from power.

