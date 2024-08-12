News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama takes campaign to Volta Region

John Mahamamafile.png John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The John Dramani Mahama campaign is expected to be in the Volta Region from August 13 to Friday, August 16.

This comes after rigorous campaigning in the Upper East and the North East regions.

A statement signed by the Volta regional secretary announced this decision by the John Mahama campaign

John Mahama is expected to tour all eighteen constituencies in the region providing the people with a comprehensive explanation of his policies and programmes.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com