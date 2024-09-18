News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama thanks Ghanaians for 'Enough is Enough' demo, launches Ahafo campaign tour

JM46217263 John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

On September 18, 2024, NDC flagbearer John Mahama thanked Ghanaians for their support in the recent "Enough is Enough" demonstration demanding a forensic audit of the 2024 voter register.

As he starts a two-day campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Mahama praised the public and NDC supporters for their commitment to a fair electoral process.

He emphasized the demonstration was a call for justice and fair play, urging the Electoral Commission to uphold the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com