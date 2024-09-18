Mahama thanks Ghanaians for 'Enough is Enough' demo, launches Ahafo campaign tour

John Dramani Mahama

On September 18, 2024, NDC flagbearer John Mahama thanked Ghanaians for their support in the recent "Enough is Enough" demonstration demanding a forensic audit of the 2024 voter register.

As he starts a two-day campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Mahama praised the public and NDC supporters for their commitment to a fair electoral process.

He emphasized the demonstration was a call for justice and fair play, urging the Electoral Commission to uphold the trust of the Ghanaian people.



