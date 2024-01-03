Mahama to address Ghanaians January 3

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will address the media today, January 3, 2024.

The former President will use the opportunity to share with the media his new-year message and also his plans for the 2024 year.



John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking re-election into the office of president, is currently on a working visit to the Savannah Region.

A statement announcing this said “Former President and National Democratic Congress Flag Bearer John Dramani Mahama will at 4.00pm today, Wednesday, deliver his 2024 New Year Message to the people of Ghana. Mr Mahama is currently on a working visit to the Savanna Region, his home region. Thank you!