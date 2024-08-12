Mahama to unveil youth manifesto today

John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, is set to launch the party's youth manifesto today, August 12, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The event coincides with International Youth Day celebrations.



Later, Mahama will host a Mahama Youth Town Hall Meeting at the Bukom Boxing Arena, offering young people the opportunity to engage directly with him, ask questions, and explore his policy proposals.

This event aims to connect the former President with the youth and discuss the NDC's plans for addressing their concerns.



Read full article