Mahama urges religious bodies to advocate for peace and justice

John Dramani Mahama speaking at the 91st Annual National Convention

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the importance of justice in addition to peace in the messages of religious organizations and bodies.

Speaking at the 91st Annual National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, he argued that the absence of justice often leads to an abrogation of peace.



Mahama pointed to incidents during the 2020 general election and a by-election in the Ayawaso West Constituency where no investigations, enquiry, or compensation to affected families were provided.



Recalling the 2020 incident, the former president highlighted, “We all know what happened during the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



During that by-election, a group of people, masked men in National Security uniform, with some in police uniform, opened fire and injured several of our supporters. As I speak, one of them is still bedridden since that time.

“He was shot in the leg, he has lost the use of that leg, and because of that he is unable to go back to work, and he has to survive on the little humanitarian support that some of us continue to give him.”



He also stressed the need for a fair and neutral Electoral Commission (EC) and security services to ensure peaceful elections.



Mahama further highlighted the role of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana's growth and development through educational institutions, health facilities, and inter-faith initiatives.