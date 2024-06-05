Mahama visits family of late Lambussie chairman in Hamile

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has visited the family of the late Alhaji Zakari Dramani, a dedicated NDC supporter, to offer condolences.

Alhaji Dramani, recently buried, was known for his unwavering support for the NDC and Mahama.



Mahama's visit to Hamile demonstrated his empathy and connection with party members, emphasizing unity and support within the NDC community.

The family appreciated Mahama's gesture, highlighting his concern for party welfare and the strong bond within the NDC.



Read full article