Mahama vows to address Free SHS challenges and enhance education quality

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured that addressing concerns surrounding the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy will be a top priority for a future NDC government.

Mahama's commitment follows growing apprehensions over the execution and funding of the policy.



Speaking at a meeting with representatives from various teacher unions, including GNAT, NAGRAT, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Mahama outlined plans to strengthen the education sector.

He announced intentions to convene a stakeholder forum on education within his first 100 days as president to gather insights on enhancing and delivering quality education.



"Within the first 100 days of me becoming president, we will hold a stakeholder dialogue on education. It will have as part of its focus the implementational bottlenecks of the Free SHS, but it is also going to deal with how we can improve financing and teaching and learning at the basic school level and so at that stakeholder’s engagement, NAGRAT, GNAT, parents, students, educational experts, everybody is going to be there and we are going to have a discussion on access, on equity, on affordability, and on financing our educational system," Mahama stated.