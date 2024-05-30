Mahama vows to rebound Ghana’s industrial sector with 24-hour economy

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has pledged to revitalise Ghana's industrial sector with a proposed 24-hour economy aimed at self-sufficiency and export growth.
Speaking at the GRASAG Presidential Lecture Series at the University of Cape Coast, Mahama emphasised favorable tax policies, stimulus packages, and financial aid for industries like agro-processing and manufacturing.
He criticised the government's increase in unemployment and promised job creation, increased productivity, and improved living standards through private sector collaboration.
Mahama also assured improvements to the free Senior High School policy and prioritised economic transparency to attract investment.
