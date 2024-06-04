Mahama warns EC against rigging plans with NPP

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned the Electoral Commission (EC) for barring political parties from monitoring the vote transfer process, alleging it favors the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

He accuses the NPP of planning gerrymandering to influence results but asserts their failure. Mahama asserts the NPP will not retain power due to public discontent over economic struggles and corruption.



He urged the EC to fulfill its duty impartially.



The EC's directive to exclude party agents from overseeing vote transfers prompted Mahama's response, denouncing it as biased.





