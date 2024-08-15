Mahama will be Ghana’s next President – Nana Kwaku Bonsam predicts

Nana Kweku Bonsam

Nana Kweku Bonsam, a renowned Ghanaian traditional priest based in Akomadan-Afrancho, has publicly endorsed John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the next president of Ghana.

In a recent interview on Rainbow Radio, Kweku Bonsam asserted that the spiritual realms have confirmed Mahama's victory in the upcoming December 7 elections.



He expressed strong confidence in Mahama's success, stating that his endorsement is based on divine revelation and not mere speculation.

Kweku Bonsam emphasized that despite any opposition, Mahama is destined to become the next president of Ghana.



