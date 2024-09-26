Mahama will ensure ECG MD accounts for his stewardship – Stan Dogbe

Stan Xoese Dogbe

Stan Xoese Dogbe, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned the sudden resignation of Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Dubik Mahama resigned on September 25, 2024, citing personal reasons.



However, Dogbe raised concerns about his management, including claims of mismanagement involving the company's collections and meter replacements.

He assured Ghanaians that John Mahama’s administration will investigate Mahama's actions if elected.



Dogbe emphasized the importance of accountability and pledged that any wrongdoing would be addressed under Mahama’s leadership.



