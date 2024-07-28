Mahama will not sell mobile phones at Tiptoe Lane for GHC1 when elected

Isaac Adongo

Source: 3news

Isaac Adongo, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, has assured Ghanaians that John Mahama will address the country's economic challenges if elected.

Speaking at the NDC’s campaign launch in Tamale, Adongo praised the NDC’s past economic management, contrasting it with the current administration.



He criticized Vice President Dr. Bawumia's proposal for a credit scoring system to purchase mobile phones on installment, arguing that such measures do not solve fundamental economic issues.

Adongo emphasized that the NDC has a proven track record of fixing challenging economies and creating opportunities for the youth.



