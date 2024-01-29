Major Mahama Trial: 12 out of 14 suspects found guilty of murder

Major Maxwell Mahama

Source: CNR

12 out of the 14 persons standing trial for the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama have been pronounced guilty of the offences of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abetment of murder.

The Jury in the alleged murder of Major Maxwell Mahama pronounced the verdict on the guilt or otherwise of the 14 people standing trial for counts of conspiracy to murder and abetment of murder.



The case which has travelled since 2017 is at its latter stage as both the prosecution and the accused have presented their case before the Judge and Jury.



The judge Justice Mariama Owusu is summing the law on the charges as well as evidence presented in the course of the trial to help with the deliberations of the Jury.



Counsel for the 13th and 14th accused, Patrick Anim Addo, in Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024, commenced his final address to the jury and concluded on Monday, January 29,

Major Mahama was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty.



It was later narrated that the military officer had been mistaken for a robber.



Following the incident, over 50 suspects were rounded up, out of which 14 were eventually screened for prosecution.



They are William Baah, then-Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a. Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor. The rest are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.