Major Mahama murder trial: 3 individuals to challenge life imprisonment conviction

File Photo

Theophilus Kafui Donkor, the lead counsel representing three of the 12 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama has stated that his clients plan to challenge their conviction.

According to Mr. Donkor, his clients believe the judge provided incorrect guidance to the jury, influencing the unfavorable verdict. Therefore, they instructed him to appeal the decision due to dissatisfaction with the court's directions during the trial.



Donkor emphasized that the primary grounds for the appeal revolve around the judge's alleged failure to properly guide the jury according to the applicable law. He cited the case of Yirenkyi versus the Republic to underscore the necessity of proving prior agreement for a conspiracy charge, which, according to him, was not adequately demonstrated in this case. Despite allegations of a meeting among the 14 accused individuals to plan the killing, two were acquitted, further supporting their appeal case. Donkor is confident in the success of the appeal, and the process will consolidate pending appeals.

Meanwhile, the 12 individuals are serving their sentences at the Nsawam Prison.



While on official duty as a detachment commander, Major Maxwell Mahama was tragically killed by a mob in Denkyira Obuase in the Central Region on May 29, 2017. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Major on June 5, 2017.