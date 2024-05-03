Majority Caucus justifies petition to demand Parliament to reconvene

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority in Parliament has justified its use of Order 53 of the House’s Standing Orders, asserting that the decision to summon Parliament from recess was made with good intentions.

Parliament's recall, according to the caucus, aims to address several pressing issues. Firstly, they seek to endorse the 34th report of the Appointments Committee. Secondly, they plan to discuss a $150 million loan allocated for the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project. Lastly, they aim to deliberate on a tax exemption request for specific beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.



Speaking to reporters in Accra on Friday, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin disclosed that over a hundred caucus members have already signed the petition to the Speaker.

“In politics, disagreements are expected, but they should not hinder progress. While they have presented their case, we believe that as the majority with 138 members, we should be able to conduct government business smoothly.”



“The constitution stipulates 15% of the total parliamentary membership, which, if my calculations are correct, is 42. However, I can confirm that we have more than 100 members who have signed the said petition, titled notice of meeting by request under Article 1123 and order 53 of the standing orders,” he affirmed.