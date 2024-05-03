Majority Caucus requests urgent recall of Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has formally requested the urgent reconvening of the House, citing constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules that allow for such a recall.

In a letter authored by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament were referenced, which permit 15 percent of the members of the House to request the recall of Parliament.



The primary agenda items that the Majority Caucus seeks to address include the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.



Specifically, the Caucus is seeking Parliament's consideration of a motion for an "Additional Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA) for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project."



Additionally, they are seeking consideration for a "Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) Programme."

In their letter, the petitioners emphasized that the request for the recall of Parliament was made in good faith, with the aim of enabling the government to fulfill its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana.



This underscores the significance of the proposed agenda items and their impact on the country's development agenda.



It is noteworthy that Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to summon Parliament within seven days to address the urgent matters raised by the Majority Caucus.