Majority Leader expresses concern over MPs absenteeism

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has expressed concern over absenteeism among the Members of Parliament (MPs) and lateness to the Chamber by some of those who report for parliamentary business.

That, he said, continued to be a major challenge to ensuring effective parliamentary sessions.



“I have consistently called for the need to tackle this issue with all the seriousness it deserves, and I believe the call to install electronic clock-in and clock-out system in the Chamber and Committees is in the right direction,” he said.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made these remarks at the closing of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on Saturday.



“Members have been assigned a responsibility to ensure the democratic credentials of the country is protected and strengthened and I urge us all to live up to this responsibility entrusted to us by the people and the Constitution.”



“Notwithstanding the above, on behalf of Leadership, I extend our greatest appreciation to Members for devoting themselves to the business of the House in the quest to ensure that we discharge our constitutional mandates and duties effectively and efficiently.”

Incontrovertibly, Members had worked tirelessly and diligently during the session, particularly during the consideration of the sectorial Budget Estimates for the 2024 Financial Year.



He commended the Speaker and his two deputies for their dedication to duty.



“Mr Speaker, your commitment and dedication to your constitutional mandate in steering the affairs of the House is not lost on me,” the Majority Leader said.



“I have sometimes disagreed with you on matters of policy and sometimes even the interpretation of the Standing Orders and Constitution. But that is the hallmark of democracy: agreeing to disagree.”



“Mr Speaker, I cannot express my appreciation enough to you and your able deputies for your management of the House, even when the House had to sit during weekends.”

He extended “a big thank you” to the Clerk of Parliament and his staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that the business of the House was conducted in a smooth manner by providing the needed procedural and technical support to Members.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed appreciation to the Parliamentary Press Corps for serving as the medium through which the business of the House was communicated to the populace.



He reiterated the importance of the Parliamentary Press Corps, whose duty of educating and informing the citizens of the happenings of the House could never be underestimated.



“You have been reliable partners in our democratic journey, and we appreciate your efforts.”



He urged Members of the House to take time off their busy schedules to rest during the recess and get themselves energised and refreshed for business in the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Fourth Republic.

That would be after the holding of the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party, scheduled for January 27, 2024, he indicated.



He called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the Christmas season and reconcile with one another, their families, colleagues at work, constituents and above all, their Maker.



He implored drivers to be very cautious on the road to prevent unwanted incidents