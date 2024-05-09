Make GNPC great again – Asantehene tells new CEO

The GNPC Board paid the Asantehene a visit to introduce the new CEO

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has encouraged the newly appointed CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Joseph A. Dadzie, to reinvigorate the National Oil Company and return it to its former prominence.

During a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the GNPC board of directors, led by chairman Hon. Freddie Blay, introduced the new CEO to the King, extending felicitations on his 25th anniversary and 74th birthday.



Emphasizing the significance of GNPC to himself and the nation, the Asantehene highlighted its pivotal role in Ghana’s development and urged Mr. Dadzie to spearhead efforts to elevate GNPC's status.



“GNPC is close to my heart and crucial for the nation's development,” remarked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Acknowledging Mr. Dadzie's previous challenges at GNPC, the Asantehene commended President Akufo-Addo's decision to reinstate him as CEO, urging him to foster unity within the corporation and collaborate closely with the board to enhance GNPC's stature.

Mr. Joseph Dadzie expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for his leadership and pledged to work diligently with GNPC's stakeholders to facilitate the company's progress.



In a commitment to fulfill GNPC-funded projects in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Dadzie assured the Asantehene that he would uphold his responsibilities with integrity.



Hon. Freddie Blay, GNPC's board chairman, commended the Asantehene for his impactful initiatives and assured continued support from the corporation, vowing to showcase GNPC's projects in the Ashanti Region as a testament to their allegiance to the King.



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and GNPC board member, lauded the Asantehene for his backing during his presidential candidacy, extending best wishes for his enduring health and vigor.