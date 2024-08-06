Make history by electing the first female Vice President – Mahama urges

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has urged women to support the NDC in the December 7 elections, emphasizing their crucial role in national development.

Speaking in Talensi, Upper East Region, Mahama highlighted that while women have made significant strides in various positions, they have yet to hold the highest offices of President or Vice President in Ghana.



He stressed that voting for him and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, would make history by electing the first female Vice President.

Mahama praised Opoku-Agyemang for her achievements as the first female Vice Chancellor and a former Education Minister, asserting her qualifications and leadership capabilities.



