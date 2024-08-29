News

Make public funds allocated to security services towards Election 2024 – Consultant

Public Fund Screenshot 2024 08 29 161742.png Nana Ofori Atta

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

A security consultant, Mr. Ofori Atta, has called on the government to publicly disclose the funds allocated for state security services ahead of the 2024 elections.

He emphasized that transparency in this area is vital for accountability and public assurance that proper measures are being taken to ensure peace during the elections.

Mr. Atta also urged Parliament to closely scrutinize the security budget to prevent any excesses and to confirm that adequate resources are in place for election security, stressing the importance of maintaining stability and public confidence during the electoral process.

