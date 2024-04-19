Mallam residents protest over poor road conditions

The residents are unhappy and the current state of their roads

Residents living near the 'borla' road in Mallam, situated within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the asphalting of a 1-kilometer stretch of road.

Around one hundred residents participated in the demonstration, accompanied by police officers, as they voiced their grievances regarding the deteriorating road conditions.



Carrying placards with messages urging authorities to address the road issue, slogans such as "No road, no vote" were prominently displayed, reflecting the residents' frustration.



Despite the presence of stones and coarse sand placed at the road's edges, residents viewed it as a superficial attempt to pacify them rather than a genuine solution to the problem.

Abel Tetteh, acting as the spokesperson for the group, expressed disappointment in local authorities, highlighting the failure of their Member of Parliament (MP) and Assembly members to address the issue adequately.



He questioned the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in Mallam, especially considering the allocation of resources to other areas in Accra.



Now, the residents are directly appealing to the government for intervention and assistance to improve their road conditions, expressing their dissatisfaction with the elected representatives' efforts thus far.