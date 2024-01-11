Man 32 stabbed to death by friend over woolen carpet

File photo

A dispute over the possession of a woolen carpet used for mining turned fatal in Nyinahin, as a 32-year-old man lost his life in a shocking incident.

According Dailyguidenetwork.com report, the victim, Kwaku Poku, was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend, Okyere Darko, following a heated fight.



According to reports, the altercation escalated, leading Darko to stab Poku in the neck with a pair of scissors around 10:40 am on January 5, 2024.



Poku, bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Manso-Abore Hospital with the hope of saving his life. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The police, confirming the tragic incident, revealed that Okyere Darko, the suspect, has gone into hiding since committing the heinous crime.



The Atwima Division police document outlined the sequence of events, stating that the fight erupted over the possession of the woolen carpet used for mining.

“On 5/01/24 at about 10:40 am, Adobewura Police received a distress call from Hon. Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly member-elect for Achiase-Atuntuma Electoral Area," the report disclosed.



"In the course of events, Okyere Darko stabbed the neck of the deceased with a pair of scissors, making him fall unconscious and had been rushed to Manso-Abore Hospital for treatment" he added.



Efforts to locate the suspect and the murder weapon proved unsuccessful initially.



The police report further detailed that a search party, comprising volunteers from Atuntuma and adjoining areas, has been dispatched into the bush to capture the suspect.



Meanwhile, the police are working to obtain photographs of the suspect for publication and retrieve the weapon used in the crime.

The deceased's body has been deposited at Nyinahin Community Mortuary for autopsy as investigations into the tragic incident continue.



