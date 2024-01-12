Man allegedly commits suicide at Akatsi Wlitey-Dalikope

File photo

Source: GNA

Residents of Wlitey-Dalikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have been thrown into a state of shock after a man, believed to be in his late 20s, was found dead at his home in the area.

The deceased, whose name was given as Prosper Kofi Ankuga, was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied to a mango tree at his house at Wlitey-Dalikope, a suburb of Akatsi.



Madam Better Gbodowu, wife of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 7, at about 0200 hours, and that her husband did not show any sign of depression that could have led to the unfortunate act.



“My husband was very well, he lived well with everybody, and he did not have any misunderstanding or any problem with anybody,” she stated.

She said Ankuga was a coconut seller within the Akatsi Township and his sudden demise was a shock to everyone.



Meanwhile, the police have conveyed the body to the St Paul’s Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy and yet to give details on the incident.



The deceased left behind two daughters, aged five and two years.