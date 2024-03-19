Man arrested for personation and unlawful possession of police uniform

The suspect, Hassan Avorgah

The Ghana Police Service, with the vigilance of its officers on Sunday, March 17, 2024, apprehended suspect Hassan Avorgah for personation and possession of a police uniform without lawful authority.

In a social media post on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Police confirmed that the suspect is presently in custody as investigations proceed to determine how he acquired the uniform.



Assuring the public of due process, the Police stated, "We would like to assure the public that the suspect will be put before the court to face justice."



This swift action underscores the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to uphold law and order, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.