Man granted GH₵150,000 bail for robbery and impersonation in Obuasi

Eric Opoku was arrested for robbery and impersonation as a military officer

The Obuasi Circuit court, under the jurisdiction of His Honour Mark Deboro Tairima, has granted bail to Eric Opoku, a 26-year-old man, in the sum of GH₵150,000 with three sureties.

Eric Opoku was arrested for robbery and impersonation as a military officer at Nyamesuyede near Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti region.



The bail conditions, according to Adomonline, require three sureties to guarantee the bail amount, ensuring Eric's appearance at future court hearings.



Kingsley Akoyie, the victim of the robbery, expressed satisfaction with the court's handling of the case. He emphasized that the GH₵150,000 bail with three sureties was sufficient for him.



Additionally, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one of Eric's accomplices in the robbery case. Eric Opoku is scheduled to appear before the court again on Friday, May 3, 2024, for further proceedings.

Eric Opoku was apprehended during a robbery attempt at a galamsey site where he pretended to be a military officer on March 24, 2024.



Although Eric was captured, his accomplices managed to evade arrest, leaving Eric as the only suspect in custody.



The court's decision to grant bail reflects the ongoing legal process, allowing Eric to await further proceedings outside of detention, provided he complies with the bail conditions.