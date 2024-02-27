Man granted bail for allegedly defrauding trader of GH¢309,000

Munkaila pleaded not quilty for defrauding by false pretense charge

33-year-old curren­cy dealer, accused of defrauding a trader of GH¢309,000, has been granted GH¢300,000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Habib Munkaila, dealer in currency, is accused of collecting GH¢309,000 under the pretext of giving the trader $27,000 for her trade activities.



Munkaila, who was charged with defrauding by false pretens­es, pleaded not guilty.



The defence counsel prayed the court to grant bail to Habib because he (Habib) had been on police enquiry and ready to stand trial.



The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admit­ted Munkaila to GH¢300,000 bail with three sureties, who are to be Ghanaian citizens.



The court ordered accused to report to the police once every week and adjourned the case to March 11, 2024.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant, Margaret Asamoah, is a business­woman, residing in Accra, while the accused was a self-styled currency dealer, residing at Awoshie, also in Accra.



The prosecution said in May 2023, the accused told the complainant­that he (accused) dealt in various currencies.



The court heard that the accused collected GH¢309,000 from the victim, under the pretext of giving her $27,000.



The prosecution said the accused after collecting GH¢309,000 from the victim, failed to give her (victim) $27,000.



The court heard that efforts by the victim to get her money proved futile, and a report was made to the police, and the accused was arrested.

The prosecution said during interrogation, the accused said $27,000 got missing when he (accused) was taking it to the complainant.



The prosecution said the ac­cused pleaded for time to refund the money to the complainant.



The court heard that Munk­aila refunded GH¢113,000 to the police, which had been handed over to the complainant.