Man jailed 4 years for taking late brother’s GH¢206,212 entitlement

The court heard that Kwame Tengey on receipt of the money, failed to share the money

Source: GNA

A business­man, who collected his late brother’s GH¢206,212.65 entitlement from the Ghana Police Service, has been jailed four years by the Accra Circuit Court.

Kwame Tengey is said to have told his late brother’s three chil­dren that he could assist them to collect their father’s entitlement of GH¢304,950.



Kwame Tengey, who as­sumed the role of family head, after going through procedural requirements, received two cheques for GH¢206,737.55 and GH¢98,737.55 respectively.



The convict on receipt of GH¢206,737.55 failed to share the money to the three beneficia­ries as stated in the disbursement form.



He went for the second cheque, and gave the beneficia­ries GH¢10,000 each without disclosing the total amount due them.



Charged with fraudulent breach of trust, Kwame Tengey pleaded not guilty, but the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah found him guilty, and sentenced him.

The court ordered the Ad­ministrator General to share the remaining money among the children and other beneficiaries. A vehicle impounded by the police during the trial is to be sold and proceeds given to the children.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, said the complainants were, Phyllis Tengey, unemployed, Terrence Tengey, a hotel attendant, and Richard Tengey, a student, all resided at Katamanso.



The prosecution said the ac­cused, resided at East Legon Hills in Accra.



ASP Haligah said the com­plainants were the children of the late Inspector Patrick Tengey, who was stationed at Duayaw Nkwanta.



The prosecution said on May 29, 2019, Inspector Tengey died intestate and the convict, being his younger brother, styled himself as head of family, and he (Kwame Tengey) convinced the complain­ants that he could assist them to get their late father’s entitlement.

ASP Haligah said after the final funeral rites, the accused and the complainants acquired Letters of Administration for the Administrator General to pay GH¢304,950.20 being “Commuted Pension,” to the police officer’s family.



The prosecution said on Janu­ary 12, 2022, and February 3, 2022, the Administrator General issued two cheques for GH¢206,737.55 and GH¢98,737.55 respectively to the accused to share among the children.



The court heard that Kwame Tengey on receipt of the money, failed to share the money to the beneficiaries.



ASP Haligah indicated that the convict after taking the second cheque, gave the beneficiaries GH¢10,000 each without disclos­ing the total amount involved.



The prosecution said when the complainants went to the Ghana Police Service to verify how much the convict was given on their be­half, they were referred to the Administrator General.

The complainants were given a copy of the disbursement form, which stated that each benefi­ciary was entitled to GH¢68,737.55 and GH¢30,000 set aside as Educational Endowment Fund for Richard Tengey, who was a minor.



The prosecution said the Administrator General on receipt of the complaints form from the beneficiaries, stopped the convict’s bank from paying GH¢98,737.55 to him.



The court heard that the beneficiaries petitioned the Director-General of CID that the convict had appropriated GH¢206,737.55 being their share of their late father’s gratuity.



ASP Haligah said when Kwame Tengey was arrested, he admitted and in his cautioned statement that he received the money at the instance of his brother, Edward Alidjah Anyame.



Kwame Tengey also said that he used part of the money to renovate their family house at Sogakope, and trans­ferred the remaining money to Anyame in the United Kingdom.

The prosecution said the convict also stated in another caution statement that he did not transfer the money to his brother, rather he invested it in gold business.



ASP Haligah told the court that on February 6, 2022, Anyame arrived in the country, and in his witness statement, he (Anyame) said that he never au­thorised the brother to renovate the family house or transfer any money into his account in the United Kingdom.