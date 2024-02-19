Man jailed for 5 years for killing cousin over side chick

Kotey allegedly killed his cousin Sackey

Godwin Kotey, accused of causing the death of his cousin Fredrick Nii Oko Sackey, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Initially charged with murder, Kotey changed his plea to manslaughter after negotiations with the state. Activating the Plea Bargaining Act, he entered into an agreement with the Attorney General for a lesser punishment as allowed by law.



"We have entered into plea negotiations with the Attorney General and we would respectfully like to change the plea of the accused person from not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter," said Edwin Hoffman, Counsel holding brief for Kwame Appiah, citing section 239(2) of Act 30.



Vivian Osei Tutu, a Senior State Attorney, confirmed the acceptance of the proposal for Kotey to plead to manslaughter for a reduced punishment. "We have received approval from the Attorney General and we have spoken at the bar for a number of years," she stated.



After considering submissions from both sides, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo convicted Kotey of manslaughter and sentenced him to five years in prison with hard labor, stating, "I have considered the circumstances of this case and I also believe that the proposal of a sentence of five years is reasonable."

According to Vivian Osei Tutu, Kotey accused his cousin of having an affair with his fiancée, leading to confrontations. On November 23rd, Kotey stabbed his cousin in the chest with a screwdriver during an argument at Salaga Market, resulting in his death.



The cause of death, as determined by a pathologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was a perforated right ventricle from a stab injury to the chest.



Kotey confessed to the offense in his caution statement and was charged with murder before the Court.