Man sustains cutlass wounds while separating fight between two mentally challenged men

File photo

A 21-year-old pragyia rider, Kwaku Fafa, is in critical condition after a man suspected to be a mentally challenged person inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The victim is said to have been attacked after he tried to separate a fight between the attacker and another mentally challenged person at Ajumako in the Central region.



Reporting the incident from the area, Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s reporter, Oheneba Ademah, said the attacker has been identified as Kwame Anin, along with the other mentally challenged man, Kofi Abomi.



According to Oheneba Ademah, Kofi Abomi accused Kwame Anin of having anal sex with him. This led to their argument turning into a fight.



Residents in the area have also accused the attacker of indecent behaviour and unwarranted assaults on people.



He said Kwame Anin through his modus operandi peeps through bathrooms when women are bathing to watch their nakedness.

If caught or confronted, he will either assault you or attack you physically.



What broke the camel’s back was his alleged sexual encounter with Kofi Abomi.



Kweku Fafa, who was at the time around the area, attempted to separate them, but Kwame Anin allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him.



Fafa was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.



Doctors have, however, disclosed that he may lose an eye due to the nature of his injuries.