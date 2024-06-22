News

News
Man trapped to death in a mining pit

Galamsey Pit Dr Trap.png His body has been taken to Stewards Hospital Mortuary in Yawkwei

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 23-year-old miner, Yaw Augustine Poakwa, has died after being trapped in a mining pit at Nyaboo near Patriensa in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Police reported that Poakwa, along with others, went to mine when the tragic incident occurred.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found Poakwa's body in a supine position, covered in dirty clothes.

His body has been taken to Stewards Hospital Mortuary in Yawkwei for preservation and pending autopsy.

