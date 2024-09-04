News

Man who damaged big six effigies remanded, faces psychiatric evaluation

CrimeScreenshot 2024 09 04 161134.png Newwel Gavu

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

Newwel Gavu, accused of vandalizing the effigies of Ghana's Big Six at the Airport Roundabout, has been remanded by the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

He has been referred to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation and is set to reappear in court on September 10, 2024.

The police praised the public and Airport Security for their role in his arrest on August 31, 2024.

The Big Six effigies commemorate key figures in Ghana’s independence movement.

