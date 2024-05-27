Manasseh Azure Awuni praises Ablakwa for exemplary oversight of executive

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has lauded North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his exemplary efforts in scrutinizing the executive branch of government. Ablakwa has gained recognition for holding the government accountable and exposing several scandals under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Recently, Ablakwa revealed the controversial sale of 60% of SSNIT's shares to Rock City Hotels, a company owned by Abetifi MP and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.



In a social media post on Monday, Awuni highlighted the significant impact Ablakwa has made and suggested that the entire parliament could play a crucial role in safeguarding the country. He noted that many dubious deals are vetted by parliamentary committees before approval.

"Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown that our MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check. If one MP can do this, then parliament can save us because many of the shady deals and confidential documents go through one parliamentary committee or the other before getting passed," Awuni stated.



