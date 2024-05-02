Manhunt underway for gunmen who killed two off-duty policemen at East Trasacco

Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has initiated a search for two unidentified gunmen responsible for the fatal shooting of two off-duty police officers in front of their residence in East Trasacco, Accra, on Thursday, May 2.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Police disclosed that the incident occurred at approximately 6:00 pm.



“The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off-duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco, Accra, today Thursday 2nd May 2024 at about 6:00 pm.”



The assailants, according to the police, did not take anything from the victims and fled the scene on a motorbike.



The statement further indicated, “An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.”



Read the full statement below:

POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR TWO GUNMEN FOR THE FATAL SHOOTING OF TWO OFF-DUTY POLICEMEN



The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco, Accra, today Thursday 2nd May 2024, at about 6:00pm



The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.



An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.