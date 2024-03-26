Manhyia Palace seeks media support for Asantehene's Silver Jubilee

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi has called on the media to actively support the successful celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee on the Golden Stool of Asanteman.

Additionally, the palace has urged the media, especially electronic outlets in Kumasi, to leverage their influence to encourage listeners to donate to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HEKAP).



The Asantehene's 25-year reign and the HEKAP, aimed at raising US$ 10 million to renovate the deteriorating old Gee Blocks at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), hold significant importance to Asanteman.



The palace emphasized that media involvement and support are crucial to ensuring the success of both events.



In a press release signed by Kofi Badu, the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, the palace invited the media to join efforts to achieve success in both the silver jubilee celebrations and the HEKAP.



“Specifically, we request the media to grant the committee air time and space for the official jingles and such official publicity material as they may release from time to time”, the press statement indicated.”

The release highlighted the need for the media to work closely with the planning committee, led by the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebuo, to ensure the success of the Asantehene's silver jubilee celebrations.



Specifically, the palace requested the media to provide airtime and space for official jingles and other publicity materials released by the planning committee.



It also called on the media to raise awareness of the Silver Jubilee by initiating daily programs focusing on the heritage of Asante and the global and national impact of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reign.



Regarding the HEKAP, the palace urged the media to grant airtime and space for jingles and promotional materials provided by the HEKAP committee, stating, “However, we do not think that jingles will be sufficient to galvanize the level of support needed to achieve Otumfuo’s objective of raising US$ 10 million for the rehabilitation of the hospital.



“We will therefore appeal for each media house (electronic and social media) to initiate programs to raise funds. We will suggest some element of friendly competition to see which media house can raise the most funds from listeners, viewers, and readers.”