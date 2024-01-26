Many Ghanaian music 'beefs' are publicity stunts – Ras Kuuku reveals

Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku has asserted that a significant number of conflicts among Ghanaian musicians are orchestrated for publicity rather than indicative of genuine discord within the music industry.

In an interview on Cape Coast based Property FM, the Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste expressed that artists, including himself, hold no animosity towards their colleagues.



He suggested that the so-called 'beefs' are often strategically manufactured for business reasons, citing instances where artists openly admit to staging controversies to gain increased visibility.



"It's all about love amongst the musicians because sometimes even those who are beefing say during interviews that it's staged for trends," Ras Kuuku stated.

Encouraging fans to distinguish between authentic disagreements and manufactured drama, he emphasized, "So most of these perceived beefs among us might be business, but I'm not sure that there is genuinely any misunderstanding between Ghanaian artists."



"So the fans should know that particular thing, but if you are an artiste and you have ill feelings about your colleagues, then it's your own palava," Ras Kuuku added.