Many people are now beginning to understand how digitalisation relates to the economy – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, stressed the critical role of digital identity and address systems for economic advancement during his campaign in Dome Kwabena Constituency.

He explained that developed countries have surged ahead by integrating digital technology into their economies, urging African nations to embrace digital solutions to remain competitive.



Bawumia, a key advocate for Ghana’s digital push, highlighted his 2010 book advocating for digital transformation in Africa.

He underscored Ghana’s progress, including the widespread issuance of the Ghana Card and a national digital address system, as vital components for enhancing economic efficiency and growth.



