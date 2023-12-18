Mariseth Farms wins AGI's prestigious Esther Ocloo Award

File photo

Fast-rising Agribusiness firm, Mariseth Farms has won the prestigious Esther Ocloo Award at the 12th Association of Ghana Industries(AGI) Awards held in Accra.

The outfit, an emerging heavyweight in agricultural commodities took the award for their exceptional performance over the years in Agribusiness.



They took home a trophy, a citation and certificate for demonstrating entrepreneurship, resilience and women economic empowerment as an indigenous company.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the awards, an excited Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for Mariseth, Mrs Marian Ofori Twumasi said they were pleased to receive the honour which would serve as a huge motivation.



"AGI did their own investigations and independent work to arrive that the company deserves this particular category,which is very inspiring," she stated.



"We at Mariseth do not take this award for granted at all. Ofcourse we know we deserve it, considering the effort and discipline we put in our work for the past years," she added.



She expressed appreciation to AGI for acknowledging and rewarding their hard work and promise to do more and make Ghana proud as a youth led company.

"The award is now a motivation tool driving us and giving us the energy to go the extra mile," she stressed.



She stated that, staff of the company were eager to work hard with some level of enthusiasm when their efforts were acknowledged with such awards.



"There is eagerness to achieve more, probably a higher award next year. Mariseth is more vibrant, energetic and full of ambitions," she said.



"We would be working hard going forward, to achieve the ultimate award under AGI. This is not just an award but a challenge thrown to Mariseth Farms to do better and to encourage the youth that there is eward in hard work, discipline, resilience and not giving up on the vision," she stressed.



The plan for the business next year she said, was to go international,starting from Burkina Faso with their partners while working hard to receive the National Best Farmer for 2024 after winning the National Best Youth Farmer in 2021.



She commended the AGI for their contribution to Agribusiness in the area of training, talk shows, education and mentorship programmes which had helped in the food industry.