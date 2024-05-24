Maritime agencies receive training in professional ethics, others

This initiative is part of broader efforts to combat corruption

Source: GNA

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), in partnership with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), conducted a four-day training session aimed at enhancing professional ethics, integrity, and corruption risk assessment (CRA) within Ghana's maritime agencies.

Supported by the Danish Government's development cooperation programme (Danida), the training seeks to promote transparency, integrity, and accountability in Ghana's ports, which serve as crucial gateways for landlocked West African countries.



This initiative is part of broader efforts to combat corruption and improve operational efficiency in Ghana's ports, with a focus on compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and increased transparency.

The success of similar anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria has inspired collaboration between MACN and Ghanaian authorities, with plans to expand these initiatives across other West African countries.



